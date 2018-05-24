Hartman’s buzzing with activity

Crested Butte’s Vinnie Scola wanted to take advantage of the weather, so he headed to Hartman Rocks Recreation Area this past weekend to camp and ride his dirt bike. He picked the weekend before a big event at Hartman’s — the Growler mountain bike races — because he thought it would be quiet.

Arriving Thursday evening, he hunted for a place to camp, but it took him awhile to find the right spot.

“I wanted to camp up the road a ways,” he said motioning to the north. “It would have been my first choice, but spots were already taken.”

Such stories are increasingly common at Hartman Rocks this spring. The growing popularity of the area paired with an early opening has drawn recreationists from near and far.

Scola was just happy to find a place to camp which had cell service and was out of the wind. He likes to ride Hartman’s in the spring before moving on to other areas such as Montrose, Grand Junction and Moab, Utah. He admits the recreation area just down the road from his home is great.

“Gunnison is a lot cooler to hang out in — the restaurants are a lot cooler than they used to be,” he said.

Hartman’s opened three weeks earlier than the last several years. According to statistics gathered by the the Gunnison-Crested Butte Tourism Association (TA), about 1,800 mountain bikers traversed the trails in those first weeks.

In fact, Hartman’s saw a dramatic increase in visitation by mountain bikers over 2017 — 22.8 percent for the third week of April, 60.7 percent for the fourth week of April, and 36.2 percent for the first week of May. Usage was down 24.9 percent in the second week of May.

TA Social Media Manager Daniel Kreykes attributed the drop to competition from the Fruita Fat Tire Festival which began May 4.

“We have had a big social media push promoting the area with the early opening,” said Kreykes. “Plus we’re seeing the results of three years of positioning the Gunnison Valley as a mountain biking destination.”

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) officials estimate about 50,000 people use the recreation area annually. Last summer, the BLM designated 51 camping sites in what is known as the “front country” of Hartman’s, spending about $60,000 on improvements such as fire rings. At the same time, evidence of about 90 other campsites was removed.

BLM Gunnison Field Manager Elijah Waters said this week that the improvements were part of the Hartman Rocks Recreation Area Management Plan, enacted in 2014. The effort was to reduce human-use impacts and contain those uses. However, Waters noted the benefit of having a recreation area with such improvements and better management.

“It just so happens the time was good that we started implementing it as popularity is peaking,” said Waters. “It was purely timing but it was just implementing the plan.”

The new campsites seem to make a difference to those making a weekend trip. Late Saturday afternoon, Summit County’s Kyle Hagadorn was about to head for a mountain bike ride, despite the stormy weather that had started to roll in. He said his family heard about the Gunnison Valley and wanted to try the trails. He and his wife are avid riders, and biking is something they are sharing with their 3-year-old daughter.

“We just got back from Sedona and Moab the week before that — we travel quite a bit to ride mountain bikes,” he said. “Ideally we don’t have to travel as far.”

Hagadorn said he had no trouble finding a designated campsite and enjoyed the amenities, noting the area is closer to home than other recent destinations. He also found the area to have little trash and thought it was well maintained.

“We’ve visited Gunnison a handful of times and had heard good things about the mountain biking, so that’s what brought us here,” he said. “It’s awesome. … I think that the camping is all pretty tidy. We’ll be back.”

