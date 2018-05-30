Gymnastics team’s numbers jump

Gunnison’s Colorado Association of Recreational Athletes (CARA) gymnastics team continues to grow by leaps and bounds, despite lacking a dedicated gym and equipment that other teams in the program possess.

Currently, the team has 34 competitive gymnasts — 30 girls and four boys. That’s a record number for the program under head coach Sam Denham.

“When I started coaching we had around 15 to 20 gymnasts,” said Denham. “We had a lot of recreational kids, but only 15-20 that were on the competitive team.”

