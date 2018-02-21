GVH exceeds opioid reduction goal

The emergency department at Gunnison Valley Health (GVH) has spent the past six months participating in a statewide pilot program to reduce the amount of opioid use — and in that time has exceeded the program’s goals by reducing opioids administered to patients by 31 percent.

The initial goal for the pilot program was to reduce the amount of opioids prescribed by 15 percent. The program’s main focus was to provide alternative pain medications while also educating patients about the risks of opioid use.

