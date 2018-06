Runs were not hard to come by for the Gunnison U11 baseball team in their game against Telluride at home this past Saturday. In total, 24 runs were scored, and Gunnison notched a majority of those runs, winning 16-8. On Saturday, June 9 the U11 team host Cedaredge at 11 a.m. at Jorgensen Park.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/