Gunnison schools end spring break amid coronavirus

Gunnison schools end spring break today, Sunday March 22, and students will be joining those at the north end of the valley in participating in e-learning. While school facilities are closed, free meals will be available to all children 18 years and younger. Drive through grab-and-go sack breakfast and lunch will be available beginning Monday, March 23 at Gunnison Community School from 8-9 a.m. every weekday.

School administrators say meals will be delivered to sites on bus routes. Please see the routes and times below. Sites with a dash next to them are not being served until we hear there is a need. Please email Katie Clarke kclarke@gunnisonschools.net or kosborn@gunnisonschools.net if your child would like to participate at that site. Times may vary.

Families who have returned from spring break from outside the county should review a new public health order, revised March 21. Any persons who have traveled out of Gunnison County for more than 24 hours since March 13, and live in high density housing such as apartment complex of two or more units, dormitory or long-term hotel, are ordered to isolate and quarantine themselves from other persons for seven days from the date of return. All persons who travel outside Gunnison County for any period of time are strongly encouraged to isolate themselves for seven days from date of return.