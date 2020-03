Gunnison schools will offer grab and go breakfast and lunch meals beginning Monday, March 23, as "spring break" ends. Schools will still be closed due to public health orders. Meal pick up will rund form 8-9 a.m. at the pickup and drop off area at Gunnison Community School. Bus routes are planned for the sack meals as well. If you are on a bus route and need sack meals, got to htts://forms.gle/BVUQS9MMossc1Lo76.