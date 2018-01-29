Gunnison men remain hospitalized following head-on collision

Will Shoemaker

Times Editor

Two Gunnison men remained hospitalized in Grand Junction Monday after they were involved in a head-on collision along Hwy. 135 south of Crested Butte Friday afternoon.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Trooper Josh Lewis, the two-vehicle accident which closed the highway for more than two hours occurred at about 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 19, about two miles south of Cement Creek Road.

A CSP report indicates that a 2011 Toyota Rav4 driven by Nahaylem Ellis, 26, of Gunnison, was traveling south on the highway when it crossed over the centerline and “into the northbound lane for an unknown distance,” Lewis explained, before colliding head-on with a northbound 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Peter Stork, 28, of Gunnison.

Neither Ellis nor Stork had passengers in their vehicles.

Lewis said neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Ellis was transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital via ambulance before being flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Stork also was flown to St. Mary’s.

Mid-day Monday, St. Mary’s spokeswoman Tamara Vliek reported that Stork was in serious condition and Ellis in fair condition at the hospital.

Lewis said Ellis received a citation for careless driving causing injury.

Reports indicate the highway was closed from shortly after the accident occurred until about 4:50 p.m. Friday. For more on the accident, see Thursday's edition of the Gunnison Country Times.

(Will Shoemaker can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or editor@gunnisontimes.com.)