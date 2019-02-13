Skip to main content
Gunnison-Crested Butte Tourism Association’s change in mission and name:
13
Feb
Gunnison-Crested Butte Tourism Association’s change in mission and name:
Choices
a) is needed to align with current responsibilities;
b) is a betrayal of voters who approved the Local Marketing District;
c) will have little impact on the organization’s function;
d) will help diversify the local economy;
e) is an unnecessary marketing ploy.
Author
gunn1son
