Gunnison County issues fifth amendment to Public Health Order

Gunnison County health officials late Friday afternoon, April 3, have issued a fifth revision to a standing Public Health Order extending the restrictions from April 11 to April 30 and requiring those who do not live here to return home unless they have an approved exemption.

Guide services are also prohibited from operation under this revision.

The order now states that "the presense of non-residents and visitor, including non-resident homeowners, is no longer permitted in Gunnison County in order to maintain public health and safety and to continue to address teh COVID-19 pandemic, unless otherwise expressly permitted by the Order, including if granted an exemption or waiver by the Public Health Director under the provisions of this Order."

The order also defines a "principal residence as "the propoerty that a person uses a majority of the time during the year, but can also be determined on a case-by-case basis (if necessary) employing additiona factors at the sole discretion of the Public Health Director. Those include the person's place of employment, the principal place of abode fo the person's family members, the address listed on a persons tax returns, driver's license, authomobile registration and voter registration card, the person's mailing address for bills, location of the person's banks and the location of religious groups or recreations clubs which the person is affiliated.

The extention of the sunset date to April 30 coincides with restrictions issued by Colorado's governor.