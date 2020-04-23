Gunnison County to begin the dance

Restrictions on travel in and out of Gunnison County may be relaxed in less than a week, allowing nonresidents not currently here to come and stay.

Gunnison County Health and Human Service Director Joni Reynolds today, April 23, gave County Commissioners a preview of the process of opening up the county. A Public Health Order which was implemented March 13 is set to expire April 26. Reynolds said she plans to release a new order Sunday.

As part of the new restrictions is guidance which loosens the ban on nonresident homeowners and travel by residents out of the county.

Reynolds said she is planning to allow those nonresidents who are not currently here to come into the county with some stipulations. Nonresidents must notify Reynolds of arrival time and where they will be staying. They are asked to self-isolate for seven days upon arrival.

For residents traveling out of the county for more than 24 hours, current orders require them to self-isolate for seven days. Reynolds is considering reducing that self-isolation time to 24 hours.

Reynolds also laid out a phased approach to reopening the community, with each stage progressively relaxing restrictions — as long as cases within certain parameters.

Phase one will take place for a month following the decision to reopen. Gatherings of 10 or less will be permitted; businesses will reopen with guidance, restaurants will continue with delivery and take out only. Child care will reopen with guidance, recreation and sports will reopen with restrictions and incoming travel will be strictly limited.

Phase 2 — which could occur four to eight weeks later — allows gatherings of perhaps a maximum of 25 or 50. Special events can occur with social distancing. Restaurants and bars can open with social distancing. Schools can reopen with guidance, and incoming travel will be limited. Summer camps will also be permitted with guidance.

Phase 3 would allow gatherings up to 250, with some activities occurring with social distancing and others according to health guidance. Phase 3 could occur eight to 16 weeks after the initial reopen.

Reynolds said it is her intent to try to closely align the next phase of the crisis with Gov. Jared Polis’ plan. She is awaiting more guidance as to the application of his plan. She said there will be challenges in maintaining the virus suppression as activity begins to take place.

“There's even more importance for people to take responsibility to maintain social distancing, wash hands and use hand sanitizer … all of these (protocols,)” said Commissioner John Messner.

Reynolds said she will work on a communication plan, while Commissioner Jonathan Houck said the message from community and health leaders will be for residents to continue with the best practices while thanking them for their hard work.