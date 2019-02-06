Skip to main content
Gunnison County’s purchase of Whetstone Business Park:
Gunnison County’s purchase of Whetstone Business Park:
Choices
a) should be used for affordable housing;
b) should be used for intercept parking;
c) is an unneccesary expenditure;
d) will not benefit the community for many years;
e) will be used as an alternative location for the Brush Creek project.
gunn1son
