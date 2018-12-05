Skip to main content
Gunnison County's Land Use Resolution:
05
Dec
Gunnison County’s Land Use Resolution:
Choices
a) is flexible and fair;
b) is too restrictive and limits development;
c) is outdated and needs an overhaul;
d) is appropriate for our level of growth;
e) should be eliminated in favor of zoning.
Author
gunn1son
