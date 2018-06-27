Gunnison’s Fourth fireworks show goes on

Bummed out by the fire ban?

Depressed over dry conditions? Despite Stage 2 fire restrictions throughout the county and the cancellation of this year’s fireworks show in Mt. Crested Butte, fire officials in Gunnison say the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Jorgensen Park is expected to take place as planned.

Assistant Fire Marshal Hugo Ferchau said the only thing that could change those plans is heavy rains or wind the night of the event — both of which can prevent the large mortars from discharging as intended.

