Gunnison’s Engleman named top cop in state

A single law enforcement officer who, more than any other, exemplifies Colorado State Patrol’s core values of honor, duty and respect sounds like a tall task. However, Master Trooper Amy Engleman of Gunnison was honored last week for accomplishing just that.

Engleman received State Patrol’s coveted “Trooper of the Year” award for 2018 during the agency’s annual celebration of service.

“It was very humbling to receive this award,” said a busy Engleman, who was in Denver early this week working with a new cadet class. “I didn’t expect it.”

After graduating from Western Colorado University in 1996, Engleman began work with State Patrol on July 21,1997.

Each year, State Patrol acknowledges some of the agency’s top troopers and their efforts during the awards celebration. Through a peer nomination process, employees are recognized for demonstrating outstanding work performance, initiative, leadership, character, integrity and are commended for actions or performance which significantly exceeded expectations.

While any officer within the agency can nominate another, State Patrol spokesman Josh Lewis said troopers are typically nominated by their supervisor.

“Especially with Master Trooper Engleman being one of our primary recruiters, they’re stepping up, they’re being seen, they’re making a difference — not only in their roles but also within their community,” Lewis said.

In her recruiting capacity, Engleman attends job fairs, is available to answer questions and generally advocates the agency’s mission.

“I can tell you from knowing Master Trooper Engleman, she’s very involved with her community, the people she knows and the area around her,” Lewis added. “She’s always been very willing to travel and do what’s necessary in order to further our mission of keeping people as safe as possible and in her role finding the best of the best to help join our agency and be part of our family.”

