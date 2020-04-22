Skip to main content
Home
Features
News
Sports
Columns & Opinions
Obituaries
Photos
Classifieds
SUBSCRIBE / VIEW
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Search form
Search
Home
Gradually opening Gunnison County starting on April 27 according to local public health orders will:
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
22
Apr
Gradually opening Gunnison County starting on April 27 according to local public health orders will:
Choices
a) be planned out well enough to continue to flatten the curve;
b) create higher risk for another outbreak to happen;
c) still ensure individuals are practicing proper physical distancing measures and will help the economy build up again;
d) put the county at odds with state orders;
e) put strain on flattening the curve.
Author
gunn1son
Featured Videos
CGTV features Gunnison amid COVID-19 cases
2019 Gunnison City Council Debate
A Day in the Life of Tara Richardson