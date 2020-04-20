Governor announces start to reopening

Gov. Jared Polis this afternoon, April 20, has announced his plan to end “stay-at-home” orders on April 26 and transition to “safer-at-home’ standards. He said a transition period will take place over the weekend from April 26 to May 4.

The safer-at-home order will reduce restrictions from 75-80 percent of physical distancing to 60-65 percent.

The announcement comes as Gunnison County health officials report no new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend. Positive cases remain at 103, with 233 negative and seven pending.

What that means is that most people still stay at home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary social interactions. Strong protections will remain in place for vulnerable populations. Healthcare capacity is increasing, as is testing and monitoring capacity. Polis said the state is transitioning from a sprint to a marathon.

Office may reopen with 50 percent capacity; elective medical and dental procedures may resume with strict precautions; hair salons and personal services will also be allowed to begin opening with restrictions.

“This is back to normal, but this allows people to function in a sustainable and fulfillable way so we can prepare for the long haul,” said Polis. “Stay at home whenever you can. Work jobs from home ... avoid going out whenever you can.”

Polis said bars and restaurants may not open until mid-May as case numbers are maintained from the first steps of reducing physical distancing.

Gunnison County health officials say a revision to the standing Public Health Order is in the works, but it is unlikely it will come today.