Governor announces schools could remain closed

Gov. Jared Polis just moments ago announced all school districts are being told to prepare school closure to extend through the end of the academic year, with e-learning to continue. Polis just held a news conference on this Monday, March 30, afternoon regarding the spread of COVID-19 and its impacts statewide.

Polis said it was sound for districts to consider canceling graduation, since it will be unlikely that physical gatherings will be able to be held.

The news comes as the state has announced 51 deaths due to novel coronavirus, with more than 2,600 cases reported in the state. The governor reported 414 cases have been hospitalized and that the average length of time from exposure ot onset is four to five days. For those admitted to intensive care units, the length of time from onset to ICU admission is 10 to 12 days, and for fatalities the length of time from onset is more than two weeks. The average ICU stay statewide is eight days.

Polis said new COVID-19 patiens are being admitted to the hospital faster than paitents are recovering, putting strain on the system.

The news comes as Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has announced that the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is working with communities across the state to prepare for an expected major increase in the need for ICU beds as a result of COVID-19.

The state EOC is partnering with local public health organizations, health care facilities, the Colorado Hospital Association, and federal and state agencies to prepare for a potential medical surge by:

Identifying all current hospital beds in the state by type of care.

Helping health care facilities with plans to free up ICU beds and transfer patients.

Identifying and preparing alternative care sites that could be repurposed to provide medical care.

Identifying and redeploying additional ventilators to areas of need with the goal of increasing ICU bed capacity.

Current estimates are that Colorado has 1,849 ICU beds across the state. The state’s goal is to add 1,000 beds by May, and to add another 5,000 by the summer.

In the meantime, each health care facility is working to move patients out of ICUs, when possible, into acute care beds and lower-needs beds in order to prepare for increased demand in ICU settings.