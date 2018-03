A race has materialized for the Gunnison County Commission seat representing the north end of the valley. Bob Schutt announced this week his candidacy.

Schutt, a Republican, is an orthopedic surgeon working part-time at Alpine Orthopedics. He made Crested Butte his full-time home in 2013 after a lengthy career in Texas.

