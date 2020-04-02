Good signs in the fight against COVID-19

Chris Rourke

TImes Editor

Three weeks under a Public Health Order which has grown more restrictive to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, some positive signs indicate the action is paying off. However, county leaders warn the community is only “10 percent into this journey” and they are exhorting the public to stay the course.

Gunnison County Commissioners met late this afternoon with Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Reynolds pointed to a data chart which indicates the number of self-report forms is declining in recent days. Additionally the number of positive cases is slowing, and some test results — which have taken a lengthy amount of time to receive — actually correlate to weeks ago.

Reynolds said the data was following a “classic epidemiological curve,” and although the data was subjective, it looked promising,

“This tells me we have done the job we needed to do,” said Reynolds. “It allowed us to buy us time to get systems ready to manage it.”

However, Commissioner John Messner clarified the message that local health leaders want to send to the community. He said he wanted to thank the community for the action that has been taken, but also to say the threat is not over yet.

“We’re not through it yet,” Messner said. “we need to continue to do it for a certain amount of time while we see cases and the hospitalization rate decline. There may be ways in the future to start slowly stepping out of this, but we’re still in the curve and we need to diligently follow the Public Health Order.”

Reynolds said better, faster testing would be a key in loosening restrictions when it can be demonstrated that the community has a certain amount of “herd immunity.” She also pointed to an article which appeared on medium.com which showed the “hammer” and the “dance” stages of handling a pandemic.

The hammer is designed to flatten the curve — the purpose of restrictions. However the dance occurs after the curve of cases has been flattened and the Public Health Order is modified.

The dance — or management of the virus — she said happens with fast testing and responsive actions. For example, if a subject is quickly determined to have COVID-19, that person’s contacts could be isolated rather than the entire community.

While personal protective equipment is adequate for now, Reynold said, it did not appear to be for the long haul, when better community testing becomes available.

Reynolds said that a second peak of cases could occur in the fall, as was the case with the H1N1 virus in 2009. However in that outbreak a vaccine was quickly developed. In this case, vaccine development for COVID-19, she said, is starting from scratch and could take longer than just a few months. She reiterated that flattening the curve and keeping it flat was critical — that another spike may be less intense and there may be better treatment by then. Data will drive decision making and further restrictions will not be arbitrary, she said. Based on the article she shared, management of the virus could take as much as 18 months.

“As hard as it is to impose (restrictions),” said County Manager Matthew Birnie, “there’s a need, and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”