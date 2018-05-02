Golfer’s success measured by much more than score

Brandon Warr

GHS Girls Golf — Bitter-sweet.

That’s the feeling Gunnison High School (GHS) senior golfer Maddie Vickers felt as she stepped on the Dos Rios golf course for the final time Monday.

“There was a lot of nostalgia,” said Vickers. “It really hit home that it was my last time playing there for high school.”

Vickers went out in style. In her final home invitational, she finished second out of 40 golfers by shooting a 90 on the day.

“It was really cool to play with my mom watching, even though both of us were kinda sad about it,” said Vickers. “But It was also so much fun to get second in the tournament with a round of 90.”

Coming into the season, Vickers had two goals she hoped to accomplish: qualifying for regionals, and staying positive throughout the season. For instance, she measured her success on how she felt about moving to the next hole.

With many impressive performances this season, Vickers was able to accomplish both of her goals and will be one of five GHS golfers headed to regionals.

Vickers’ two lowest scores on the season were 76 at the Palisade Kick Off Classic and 84 at Adobe Creek.

During Vickers’ four-year high school golf career, she has gone to regionals three years in a row, while serving as a regional alternate her freshman year.

Last year, Vickers shot a 107 at regionals, which qualified her for state. There, she led the Cowboys, coming in 43rd.

As the captain this year, Vickers has focused on helping younger players improve their game while also leading the squad.

“I have also had a lot of fun playing with my dad as the head coach because it has given us something to bond over and enjoy together,” said Vickers. “I’m gonna miss that a lot."

Coach Paul Vickers has seen significant growth among the team this season — and not just on the course.

“My expectations were nothing short of building a team that would be a class act in their representation of the school and community,” he said.

While Maddie Vickers has experienced success over the course of her high school career, she doesn’t plan on playing in college. Rather, she wants to focus more on her education.

Vickers does, however, see herself playing recreationally and potentially in local tournaments to stay competitive.

“The best memory that I have from playing golf at GHS is going to state last year,” said Vickers. “I got to travel and play with my best friends Taylor and Laura, and it was just a total feeling of accomplishment.”

GHS will back on the course Monday, traveling to Rifle to compete at regionals over the course of two days.

THE PLAY-BY-PLAY

> On Monday, the Cowboys hosted their lone invitational, wrapping up their season at Dos Rios golf course.

> GHS as a whole took second out of the four teams that competed.

> Maddie Vickers, Josie Messner and Randi Vincent were the top three finishers for the Cowboys.

> Vickers led the Cowboys with a 90. Messner shot a 97 on the day, while Vincent was close behind, shooting a 102.

> Vickers, Taylor Alton, Laura Hanks, Messner and Vincent will be representing GHS this season at the 3A Regional championships.

> Currently, GHS is ranked eighth in the state in the 3A division and is third in their region behind Rifle and Mullen high schools.