GOCO grants $30K for Shady Island River Park

River access and riparian habitat in Gunnison County is slated to receive a big boost from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), which announced last week an award of $30,000 for the Shady Island River Park.

With the GOCO grant , Gunnison County aims to complete a plan for improvements to Shady Island River Park, a 12-acre property on the north side of Gunnison. A public planning process will help determine the future design and use of the area and create professional design and engineering documents.

