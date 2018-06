The Gunnison U16 softball team — comprised of Gunnison High School softball players — found out during the Diamond in the Rockies tournament this past weekend that they have their work cut out for them prior to this coming fall. Gunnison lost all four of its games.

The weekend started off on a high note for Gunnison Friday against Delta.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/