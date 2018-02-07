GHS skiers back on the slopes

Lily Redden and Ashley MacLennan know just how much a year of competition under the belt can aid an athlete.

The Gunnison High School sophomore duo actually competes for the Lake County High School team. A Colorado High School alpine ski Activities Association rule allows for as much when an athlete’s own school does not offer a specific sports program.

Redden comes into this season with the pressure of living up to her older sister Madaline’s feats.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/