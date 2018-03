It is never too late to start playing hockey.

That is what Gunnison High School senior Alexis Duke believes after recently earning multiple offers to play Division III hockey on the East Coast.

Duke wasn’t always a huge fan of the sport. Rather, it took some encouragement from friends before Duke decided to pick up the hockey stick at the age of 13.

