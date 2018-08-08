Gerald Pralle

Our dear brother Gerald J. Pralle passed away on Aug. 3 in Gunnison. Gerald was born June 1, 1933 in Breckinridge, Okla., the son of Delbert and Bertha Sattelmeier Pralle. Gerald was baptized in the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Breckenridge, Okla., and confi rmed in the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairmont, Okla. Gerald's early years were spent growing up on farms in the Breckinridge and Fairmont communities before moving to Gunnison in 1973. In Gunnison he was an employee of Marriott Food Services at Western State Colorado University until his retirement. He was one of the original clients of Six Points Evaluation and Training for developmentally disabled individuals. He also was employed at Six Points Thrift Store in Gunnison. Gerald participated and medaled in several Colorado Special Olympic events. Gerald was an avid model train enthusiast beginning in his early childhood years. He collected numerous scale model railroad pieces of equipment, books and films. He especially enjoyed watching the trains traveling on the railroad which passed through the family farm near Fairmont. He enjoyed traveling by train and rode the trains of the U.S.A., Canada, Mexico and Europe. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sister Jane Ross of Gunnison; his brother Wayne (Loretta) Pralle of Tooele, Utah; nephews Erik Pralle, Brett Pralle and great-nephew Christopher Pralle all of Tooele, Utah. He will be missed by many family members and friends. Funeral services will be Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 711 North Main, Gunnison, Colo., with interment at Gunnison Cemetery, Gunnison, Colo. Our special thanks to Gunnison Valley Health and Six Points Evaluation and Training for the many years of support and assistance. Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 711 North Main, Gunnison, Colo., 81230 or to Six Points Evaluation and Training, 1160 N. Main St., Gunnison, Colo., 81230.