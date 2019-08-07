Skip to main content
A geothermal-powered greenhouse at Waunita Hot Springs Ranch:
07
Aug
A geothermal-powered greenhouse at Waunita Hot Springs Ranch:
Choices
a) is a long time coming;
b) will adversely impact ranching in the area;
c) promotes economic diversity;
d) will be an eyesore;
e) will take years to see approval.
