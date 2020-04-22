Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Gunnison County

Gunnison County’s department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced its fourth death associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual was a male in his 70’s.

The individual was admitted to Gunnison Valley Health and transferred to St. Mary’s in Grand Junction on March 18th. He was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21st.

“It is with sadness and a heavy heart that we are confirming the death of a fourth community member from COVID-19,” said Gunnison County director of public health Joni Reynolds. “We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and the entire community.”

As of April 22, Gunnison County reported 103 positive cases, 233 negative cases with nine tests pending.