Fostering a love for the sport

One of the oldest sports in history — said to be invented in the 12th century in ancient Greece — hasn’t exactly found a huge following in the Gunnison Valley. In fact, except for avid players, one might not even know that there are courts in Gunnison.

That sport, of course, is tennis.

Yet, the Murtaugh family has worked hard over the years to make sure the tennis courts at CharMar Park are well kept.

“We are primarily the tennis family of Gunnison, so we all monitor the courts as a family,” said Katy Murtaugh, current tennis instructor. “I feel like it's my responsibility as an instructor to look at the courts and see what needs to be maintained and any changes that are needed.”

Over the years, Murtaugh has done just that, most recently helping to get “blended” lines added to the courts so children can play on the proper dimensions for their age range.

“The United States Tennis Association (USTA) developed a program called 10-and-under tennis, which makes it easier for younger tennis players to learn how to play the game,” said Murtaugh. “They even account for the different styles that each age range plays in.”

For example, 4-8 year olds play on a much smaller court — 36 feet by 18 feet — compared to a 60-foot by 21-foot court for singles and 60-foot by 27-foot for doubles for 9-10 year olds. Players 11 and older play on a and 78-foot by 27-foot court for singles and 78-foot by 36-foot for doubles.

Additionally, once children reach the 9-10-year-old range, the net height is the same as the 11 and up, compared to 4-8 year olds who play on a slightly shorter net that is two-feet, nine-inches high.

“We need to accommodate everyone,” said Murtaugh. “We have kids who take tennis lessons, and it's good to accommodate their needs and the size of the court they should be playing on.”

While the size of the court is important for each age range, so is the type of ball used while playing. There are three different balls used depending upon the age range. Balls used by younger players move slower, are a different size and bounce differently, allowing younger tennis players get accustomed to hitting the ball at their hip.

Additionally, the USTA created an app called Net Generation to help any community instructors learn how to teach the basics of tennis with each type of ball.

The USTA program also accounts for the size of the racquet used. For example, younger players should be using a racquet up to 23 inches and not an adult size one that ranges from 25 to 27 inches.

USTA offers grants for the addition of blended lines — no matter the size of the community — to help the success of tennis programs and to help children to learn the sport. Murtaugh applied for such a grant last summer, with both the national and Colorado USTA groups committing to paying for the lines, which recently were placed on the courts.

“It's a lot easier to learn tennis these days,” said Murtaugh. “The USTA made the program accommodating for all ages and ability levels.”

Currently, Murtaugh teaches classes through Gunnison Parks and Recreation at CharMar Park for children ranging from 5-14 on Monday and Wednesday (5 and 6 year olds participate only once per week). The price is $39 for members and $45 for non-members of the Rec Center.

“We started in the beginning of June and are going through the end of August,” said Murtaugh. “I also do a fall session.”

Murtaugh also teaches an adult class for intermediate and advanced players from 6-7p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, and allows adults to use a punch card, which gets them 10 lessons for $50, while giving them the option to come whenever they can.

Additionally, Murtaugh teaches a class on Thursday for beginners or people getting back into tennis from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Adults can sign up for the full session, which costs $65 for members and $75 non-members.

“I hope to get for people in Gunnison playing tennis,” said Murtaugh. “I also want people to understand why the lines are there. When parents play with children, they should play using the blended lines if they are 7-10 years and should be playing with an orange ball.”

