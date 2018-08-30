Forest Service lifts all fire restrictions

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests has transitioned out of all current fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31. GMUG fire managers based their decisions about fire restrictions on specific moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors such as predicted weather and the amount of current fire activity on the forest. Utilizing the best available science, recent measurements and predictive models have shown a marked improvement in conditions leading to a significant decrease in wildfire risk.

Although fire restrictions are being lifted, fire managers would like to remind visitors and users of the GMUG to continue to be attentive of their actions and surroundings especially in areas with dry vegetation or dead trees. Practice smart wildfire prevention behavior by observing the following campfire safety rules:

> Never leaving a campfire unattended.

> Only use established campfire rings.

> Pick safe and proper campfire sites.

> Ensure that camp fires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the drown, stir and feel methods.

Federal and county public lands surrounding the GMUG may remain under fire restrictions. Consult with the appropriate land managers before engaging in any activities that may violate these restrictions. For more fire-related information on Colorado’s Western Slope visit: http://www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com/.

For more information on prescribed burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands call the GMUG's fire Information line at 970.874.6602 or visit: http://bit.ly/GMUGFireRestrictions.