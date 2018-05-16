Flames engulf home along Hwy. 135

The sight of flames and billowing smoke stopped traffic along Hwy. 135 about a mile north of Gunnison Tuesday evening. It is believed an explosion in a garage sparked the fire which engulfed the home of John Koch and Erin Knuth around 5 p.m. The family escaped to safety. However, Assistant Fire Marshal Hugo Ferchau indicated one firefighter was taken to the hospital after becoming ill while battling the blaze.

