First COVID-19 death reported in Gunnison County

Chris Rourke

Times Editor

Gunnison County’s Department of Health and Human Services just now, Monday, March 23, announced its first death associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes identified the man as a 56 year-old Crested Butte resident who died on March 13. He was tested for novel coronavirus and county health officials just received the result of the test — that it was indeed positive. Barnes said his cause of death will be listed as “complications from COVID-19." He declined to release the man's identity, as no autopsy report was filed.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and the entire community,” said Gunnison County director of public health Joni Reynolds. “Gunnison County has recruited a talented and tireless team to help inform and treat the public during this global pandemic, and we’re working nonstop to prevent another death in our community related to COVID-19. We recognize these are trying times. However, in a region known somewhat for its collective grit, I am confident–with the full cooperation of the Gunnison Valley community–that we will one day get through this crisis.”

As of March 23, Gunnison County reported 37 positive cases, 41 negative cases with 58 tests pending. Gunnison County Health and Human Services urges residents who are symptomatic (but otherwise feeling stable) to self-isolate and also self-report at gunnisoncounty.org/covid19. Residents who are symptomatic and worsening are urged to contact the county’s Call Center at 970.641.7660 for guidance. Residents are asked not to show up to the screening site until contacting the Call Center. In emergencies, residents should call 911. For more information about COVID-19 in Gunnison County, including twice daily updates at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., visit gunnisoncounty.org/covid-19.