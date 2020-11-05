Fires burn 76 acres in West Elk Wilderness

Firefighters are responding to two fires in the West Elk Wilderness that have burned about 76 acres west of Gunnison.

From the U.S. Forest Service Wednesday night:

The 6.8-acre Coal Creek Fire was discovered in the West Elk Wilderness the evening of Nov. 3, 2020. It is located about ¼ mile from Rock Springs off the Coal Mesa Trail 451, and approximately five miles northeast of Soap Creek Campground. Helicopter crews are currently suppressing the fire.

Further reconnaissance disclosed a second fire, approximately ¾ of a mile south of the Coal Creek Fire. The second fire, Poison Spring Fire, has grown to 69 acres. Ground crews are working to suppress the fire with aviation support providing water drops to cool the fire's edge. Due to adjacent fire hazards, Gunnison District Ranger Matthew McCombs has issued a closure of the Coal Mesa Trail 451 until further notice.

Both fires are burning in rugged terrain through grass, aspen trees and some conifers. Suppression operations are progressing well. The start of the fires is still under investigation.