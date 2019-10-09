Skip to main content
Fire restrictions in Gunnison County:
09
Oct
Choices
a) are needed because of dry conditions;
b) are not needed — winter’s coming;
c) will be a deterrent to hunters;
d) will prevent hunters from burning down the forest;
e) can be avoided through good campfire stewardship.
Author
gunn1son
