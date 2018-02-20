Fire breaks out at popular Mexican restaurant

A long-established Mexican restaurant in Gunnison received significant damage during the early morning hours Tuesday, Feb. 20 as a result of fire.

Authorities were reportedly notified of the blaze at Cafe Silvestre, 903 N. Main St., owned by the Garcia family, at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday by a passerby. No one was injured in the fire.

Upon arriving at the scene, Gunnison Fire Marshal Dennis Spritzer said there was “smoke coming out of a lot of openings. We didn’t see any flame at that point, but lots of smoke.”

Spritzer said the fire appears to have started in the southwest area of the structure. However, a specific cause is still under investigation.

“It’s a large area of origin at this point,” he said. “We haven’t narrowed anything down.”

At the time of the fire, no one was in the building, which received heat, smoke and water damage “throughout the entire interior,” Spritzer said.

He commended firefighters for their response effort.

“They had a good knock down on it,” he added. “They did a really good job.”

Read more about the fire at Cafe Silvestre in this Thursday’s Times.