Finalists named in ‘super’ search

A Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District search committee has announced four finalists in the quest to find a new superintendent.

Although internal applications were received, none of the final candidates are from within the district. Shortly after the announcement, it was learned one of the four candidates had accepted a job elsewhere — narrowing the pool of finalists to three.

