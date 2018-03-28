In a field of their own

In order for a team to survive, it needs a pool of other programs with which to compete. But when a program is forced to travel into neighboring states for competition, it’s sustainability is thrown into question.

That situation is currently facing the West Elk Lacrosse team, which is vying to be accepted as a Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA)-sanctioned sport in the Gunnison Valley. Thus far, however, the program’s bid has not been successful.

