Facilities eyed in 2019 city budget

Improving upon existing infrastructure — including buildings and other facilities — has emerged as a top goal in the City of Gunnison’s draft 2019 budget. City leaders are proposing the addition of a new, single-person department to oversee the task.

The change comes on the heels of a recent review of the city’s portfolio of buildings totaling more than 200,000 square feet. The review of existing infrastructure by engineering firm SGM found the majority of buildings are suffering from deferred maintenance.

