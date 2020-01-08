Skip to main content
The Extreme Risk Protection Order — or Red Flag law — which took effect Jan. 1:
08
Jan
The Extreme Risk Protection Order — or Red Flag law — which took effect Jan. 1:
Choices
a) will prevent certain gun deaths;
b) is an infringement on Second Amendment rights;
c) will be rarely utilized;
d) will be used in retaliation by certain family members;
e) takes guns out of the hands of unstable people.
Author
gunn1son
