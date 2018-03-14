Epitomizing ‘conscious capitalists’

I got involved in journalism back in my college days at Western out of an interest and enjoyment in telling people’s stories and a nascent intrigue with how the world worked.

I’ve stayed in journalism because of a love for owning a small-but-mighty business that’s dedicated to building community, as we like to say, one page at a time.

I was reminded of this on Tuesday while at a lunchtime talk at the ICELab about “conscious capitalism.” As I sat listening to professors and students discuss the theoretical aspects of being in business to do more than generate profits, I couldn’t help but think of the locally owned businesses I have the privilege of working with day in and day out.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/