Enforcement of Public Health Order in the works

In an effort to prevent a new spike in COVID-19 cases, Gunnison County health officials are putting the community on notice — businesses will be checked for compliance of the 10th amended Public Health Order. Additional enforcement will be pursued if businesses are not following health requirements.

A letter addressed to the “Gunnison County Business Community” expresses thank to those who have shown perseverance and patience with the pandemic and changing Public Health Orders, both locally and at the state level. However, it says further action is being taken to preserve the economic health of the community and allow students to return to class in the fall.

Heath and Human Services, law enforcement and municipal employees will be visiting and grading businesses based on a checklist, the letter starts. Education will be offered as a starting point for those who may not be in compliance.

“We feel that every business should now know the rules, but if not, please do not hesitate to contact us for clarification,” the letter states. “If we are made aware of businesses not complying with the 10th Amended Public Health Order, enforcement will be pursued including but not limited to a cease and desist notice and follow up with business license revocation, citations, or other penalties as outlined in the Public Health Order.”

The letter is supported by Gunnison County, the City of Gunnison, the Town of Crested Butte, and the Town of Mt. Crested Butte.

Hre is the letter in its entirety:

"July 10, 2020

Dear Gunnison County Business Owners:

Thank you for your perseverance and patience over the past several months as we have faced this pandemic together. We are grateful to see so many businesses back open and operating despite the trying circumstances and operational changes we have all had to overcome over the last four months. We truly appreciate your ability to adapt and willingness to comply with the public health orders that allow us to conduct business safely.

We understand that the rules have changed many times since March at the federal, state and county levels and that it has been tough to keep up at times. Gunnison County is now in our 10th Amended Public Health Order and we are hopeful that this Order allows for clear expectations for your operations. Now more than ever, we have to double down on following the public health orders to keep our county open. Given the escalation of the virus in other parts of the country, our actions now will affect whether our children return to school, students return to Western’s campus, ski lifts turn this winter, and our economy continues to thrive for all of our business sectors. We need these actions to take place now to ensure the economic health of our community into the future.

To help support public health order compliance, Health and Human Services, Law Enforcement, and municipal employees will be checking in with your business to help you protect employees and customers from the virus. They will be grading your business based on this checklist to ascertain where improvements are needed and if your business is going above and beyond. If you have questions or need assistance with compliance, please reach out to Health and Human Services via this form.

Listed below are current Public Health Orders for minimum practices in operating brick and mortar businesses including restaurants, retail and professional services during this pandemic. For those operating in different industries, please refer to the reopen documents for your particular industry.

Public Health Order Requirements

● 6’ dots/tape on the floor to delineate social distancing

● All customer facing employees masked

● All customers masked unless seated and eating/drinking

● Public Health Order signs and Hygiene protocols posted at the front door

● Sanitizer at entrance and centrally located

● Symptom Screening Log and thermometer for employees

● Tables distanced, parties 6’+, 8 people or less per table

● Disinfecting high touch surfaces frequently

● All employees wash hands upon entry

● Up to 50% occupancy with max of 50 individuals indoors

● Employees with customer contact wearing gloves

● Cleaning log posted in restroom

Gunnison County residents, businesses and visitors must work together to combat the spread of this virus that threatens our lives and our livelihoods. Following the requirements of the 10th Amended Public Health Order is our best chance of staying open to the best of our abilities.

Education is our first priority. We feel that every business should now know the rules, but if not, please do not hesitate to contact us for clarification.

If we are made aware of businesses not complying with the 10th Amended Public Health Order, enforcement will be pursued including but not limited to a cease and desist notice and follow up with business license revocation, citations, or other penalties as outlined in the Public Health Order.

Health and Human Services, Gunnison County, the City of Gunnison, the Town of Crested Butte, and the Town of Mt. Crested Butte appreciates your compliance with the Public Health Orders as we navigate this pandemic. As a community, we can overcome these challenges together."