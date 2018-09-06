En route to the ‘Crown’

Gunnison’s Cam Smith races to fifth place in this past Sunday’s Grand Traverse mountain bike race from Aspen to Crested Butte. Smith’s time of 4:50:47 combined with wins in both Saturday’s Grand Traverse running race and the 40-mile ski race this past March landed the Gunnison uber-athlete with a Triple Crown victory for the fastest combined time in all three events.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/