The imposition of ashes for Elmer V. Moore and Saravivis “Wilkinson” Moore will be at Gunnison Cemetery Thursday, July 19 at 10 a.m. Elmer was born on June 23, 1920 in Wheeler, Texas and died on June 27, 2007 in Joaquin, Texas. He was an army WWII veteran (European Theater) and was a life member of the American Legion, VFW and 40&8. He attended Texas Tech and Centenary College. He was an accountant for 32 years at Texas Eastern Corp. Saravivis was born on Feb. 5, 1920 in College Station, Texas and died on March 14, 2014 in Shreveport, La. She attended Centenary College and was senior secretary for 23 years at Haliburton Oil Well Cementing, Co. Elmer and Saravivis married on March 15, 1941 in Mineral Wells, Texas and enjoyed 66 years together. They were preceded in death by their parents; Ruth Emieline “Marselus” Moore, Vernon Henry Moore, Evalena “Bogard” Wilkinson Heflin, John Scates Wilkinson and stepfather James Arthur Heflin. They are survived by Elmer’s sister, Nellie Jo Thompson; children, Sylvia Georgene Moore-Cox , Charmaine Ruth Moore-Cox, Elmer Vernon Moore Jr., Kathleen Ann Moore-Cox and Vivis Yvette Moore-Smith ; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as of July 19, 2018. Elmer and Saravivis were lifelong members of Saint Matthias Episcopal Church in Shreveport, La. Their love of God, country and family was evident in their service, prayers and support of all involved with them. They lived by: “God first, family second, fellow man third, they were always fourth.” Arrangements are being handled by the Gunnison Cemetery and Robert Watters American Legion Post 54 in Gunnison, Colo.