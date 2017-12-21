Asking and waiting for snow, Elizabeth Ann (Beth) Ozyp was granted that wish before she closed her eyes ending a long battle with cancer on Thursday morning, December 14, 2017 at the age of 65.

She leaves behind her daughter Kelly Ozyp (Brian Gilchrist) and son Matthew (Matt) Ozyp; grandchildren Madelyne and Alexander; brother Robert Ballard; brothers-in-law Frederick (Sigrid) Ozyp and Jack Ozyp; cousins, numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Robert (Dorothy Cannon) Ballard and sister Jeanne Ballard. She is also preceded in death by her husband James Edward (Jim) Ozyp.

A native of San Bernardino, Cal., Beth met the love of her life there. Leaving the family car to be serviced at the local dealership, a newly hired employee by the name of Jim Ozyp was asked to drive the young lady home. It was love-at-firstsight for both of them and they became inseparable thereafter.

Together they attended San Diego State University before transferring to Western State College in Gunnison. Beth graduated in 1975 with a bachelor degree in education and a minor in art.

In the years to come Beth worked for Dr. Coblentz, the Gunnison Conservation District and from 2010 until 2017 for Gunnison Savings & Loan.

After a long courtship, Beth married her longtime sweetheart Jim. Together they raised two darling children, Kelly and Matthew.

In June of 2002 Beth lost her husband and the children lost their dad to cancer. Being widowed and without a husband, Beth worked hard, raising both children into responsible, kindhearted and loving young adults.

Throughout her life Beth had a love for flowers, she enjoyed reading, taking walks and caring for her horses and family pets. Her love for animals led her to volunteer for the animal welfare league in town. Taking in stray cats was another kindness of Beth’s.

Even though her cancer was slowly taking her strength, Beth insisted on working on her son’s farm over the summer. With fall arriving Beth felt that she could not sit still and decided to do volunteer work at Six Points until the day her legs could no longer hold her up.

Beth remained a courageous and brave woman with a strong heart, even in her last breath. She will be remembered for her kindness and gentle soul.

Special thanks to the nurses at Gunnison Valley Hospital and all of Beth’s friends for their caring and outstanding support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Six Points or the Gunnison Valley Animal Welfare League.

Memorial service was held at Community Church on Tuesday, Dec. 19, along with a Christian burial at the Gunnison Cemetery