Elimination of dispersed camping on Forest Service lands near Crested Butte:
31
Jul
Elimination of dispersed camping on Forest Service lands near Crested Butte:
Choices
a) is needed to protect the backcountry from abuse;
b) restricts public access;
c) will cause displacement of campers;
d) cannot be enforced adequately;
e) will standardize camping rules.
