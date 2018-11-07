The complete unofficial election results for Tuesday’s election were released late Wednesday afternoon:

Gunnison County Sheriff

John Gallowich (D) 6,604 76.0%

Mark Mykol (R) 2,082 24.0%

Gunnison County Commissioner District 3

Roland Mason (D) 5,610 64.8%

Bob Schutt (R) 3,054 35.3%

Housing Issue 6A

Yes 3,514 41.3%

No 4,992 58.7%

Met Rec Issue 7D

Yes 4,460 54.6%

No 3,710 45.4%

City of Gunnison Issue 2A

Yes 1,522 69.0%

No 683 31.0%

City of Gunnison Issue 2B

Yes 1,560 69.0%

No 702 31.0%

For more information about the local issues and races, pick up tomorrow’s Gunnison Country Times.

For statewide ballot initiatives and races go to https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/91808/Web02-state.216038/#/