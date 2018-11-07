Election results
The complete unofficial election results for Tuesday’s election were released late Wednesday afternoon:
Gunnison County Sheriff
John Gallowich (D) 6,604 76.0%
Mark Mykol (R) 2,082 24.0%
Gunnison County Commissioner District 3
Roland Mason (D) 5,610 64.8%
Bob Schutt (R) 3,054 35.3%
Housing Issue 6A
Yes 3,514 41.3%
No 4,992 58.7%
Met Rec Issue 7D
Yes 4,460 54.6%
No 3,710 45.4%
City of Gunnison Issue 2A
Yes 1,522 69.0%
No 683 31.0%
City of Gunnison Issue 2B
Yes 1,560 69.0%
No 702 31.0%
For more information about the local issues and races, pick up tomorrow’s Gunnison Country Times.
For statewide ballot initiatives and races go to https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/91808/Web02-state.216038/#/