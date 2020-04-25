Eighth revised Public Health Order signed

Chris Rourke

Times Editor

It’s official.

Gunnison County health officials have signed the eighth revised Public Health Order which begins the phased reopening of the county. The new order does not take effect until Monday, April 27, replacing the previous version.

The new order illustrates a stepped process of reopening businesses and gatherings intended to coincide with the dates that state leaders are issuing in their own orders. Some businesses will be allowed to reopen or increase activities under strict guidelines, while others will be asked to wait. The order expires at midnight on May 27.

Here are highlights from the order.

Effective Monday, April 27, gatherings of 10 or less are permitted. The library will be open to curbside service. Real estate agencies may show properties. Non-resident homeowners are being welcomed back with a mandatory seven-day isolation upon their arrival. They are asked to inform public health officials of when they plan to arrive and how many in their group will be arriving. Residents leaving the county for less than 24 hours will not be required to self-isolate for seven days. All travelers are highly recommended to self-isolate when they return.

On Friday, May 1, retail stores and salons may reopen as long as they have no more than 10 people in their business including staff. Not included in personal services are spas, tanning booths, gyms, tattoo artists, martial arts studios, guided activities and group tours among others. Buses allowed with up to 10 people previously from eight.

On Monday, May 4, child care centers will open with priority for essential workers. Retail opens to customers with public health measures and guidance. State and county alignment will happen on May 4 when the state opens further to shopping. Professional offices may open with 10 or less people in the business including staff

Bars remain closed, but restaurants may continue to offer pickup and delivery.

Businesses who are not allowed to operate under the eighty amended Public Health Order are encouraged to work on a “sector plan,” which will be considered by health officials for potential reopening. The businesses who are opening per the direction of upcoming public health orders will be required to comply with “Business Hygiene and Social Distancing Protocols.” A form should be filled out and retained at the place of business. The Public Information Officer is working on signage to be posted at businesses to alert your customers and clients to the requirements for each of them as they enter the business.