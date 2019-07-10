Skip to main content
Efforts to sequester carbon dioxide through composting:
10
Jul
Efforts to sequester carbon dioxide through composting:
Choices
a) will improve soil health;
b) will help soil retain moisture;
c) will help combat climate change;
d) are not enough to make a difference;
e) are nothing new; agriculture has been composting for centuries.
Author
gunn1son
