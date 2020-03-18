Skip to main content
The effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Gunnison County:
The effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Gunnison County:
Choices
a) negatively impacts local business that relies on tourism;
b) will bring the community closer during times of adversity;
c) allows for local health officials to properly plan for future outbreaks;
d) creates challenges for hospitals and schools as more cases are identified
e) will have less impact by the end of the summer.
Author
gunn1son
