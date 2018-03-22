Edna Mae Fry passed away on March 13. Edna was born on Nov. 29, 1926 in Paonia, Colo., and moved to Gunnison at the age of 11. She married Keith Fry (deceased) on June 16, 1946 following WWII. They made a life together in Gunnison raising four children; Candace (Jerry, deceased) Whittaker, Olivia (Vic) Ruf of Denver, Steven (Marykay) Fry of Gunnison and Darrell (Annette) Fry of Gunnison. She had eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She lead an active life as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. She loved to grow plants and various flowers winning many blue ribbons at the local flower shows and Top of the World Garden Club’s "yard of the week" just two years ago. Edna had a heart of gold and a special love for her family and friends. She had a twinkle in her eye that was full of laughter. We will miss her easy going way of life.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Gunnison Senior Center Facility, Dr. McMurren and the staff of doctors and nurses at the Gunnison Valley Hospital who made Mom comfortable in her last days.

Services for Edna will be at the Gunnison Community Church at 107 Iowa, Gunnison, Colo., at 10 a.m. on May 12. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gunnison Valley Health Hospital 711 N. Taylor St. Gunnison, Colo., 81230.