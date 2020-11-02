Early voting catches up to 2016

Early voting in Gunnison County neared another milestone Monday as the number of ballots returned likely surpassed the total number of votes cast in the 2016 election.

Gunnison voters had returned 8,866 ballots as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. Four years ago, the total number of voters who participated in the general election was 9,412.

Voters on Monday almost certainly closed the 546-vote gap between the Sunday early voting total and the 2016 general election total. The Gunnison County Clerk’s office has received around 1,000 ballots each day over the last five business days.

This election’s voting numbers have already exceeded those from the 2018 general election. That year, there were 8,792 votes cast in Gunnison County.

Election officials expected Monday to be an especially busy voting day and had much of their Election Day infrastructure already in place Monday morning, including voter service and polling centers open in Crested Butte and on the campus of Western Colorado University. Election workers expanded traffic control on West Georgia Avenue in Gunnison on Monday to provide more space for cars in line to vote.

County Clerk Kathy Similion told the Times at about 1 p.m. Monday that all operations at the Elections Office were going smoothly, though Election Day tomorrow is still expected to be a very busy day.